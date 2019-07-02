News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Group of players takes English football club to court over unpaid wages

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 02:11 PM

A group of players is taking an English football club to court over unpaid wages, it has been revealed.

The Macclesfield squad members, who say they have not been paid for two months, have added their debts to a winding-up petition filed against the club.

The Sky Bet League Two outfit have been beset by financial problems and players considered boycotting their final game of last season.

Macclesfield last week settled a tax bill with Britain's Revenue and Customs but a winding-up hearing was adjourned until July 3 as Egerton Youth Club, where the club previously trained, were still owed money.

A statement from the players, issued via fans forum The Star Lane End, read: “Having exhausted all other options, we feel we have been left with no alternative but to seek legal advice and take action in order to gain payment of wages, for the last two months.

“Therefore, we will be adding our debts to the winding-up order filed against Macclesfield this week.

“This is the fifth month in a row that wages have been late and players who are still contracted to the club for the coming season have no confidence that their wages will be paid on time, if at all.

“We are concerned that, despite the obvious financial difficulties, the club are continuing to sign new players even though there is an inability to pay existing or former players what they are contractually owed.

“We are encouraged by and extremely grateful for the continued support from supporters of the club and other clubs but unfortunately well wishes do not pay our mortgages or feed our children.”

The club, when contacted by PA, said they were aware of the statement but did not wish to comment until after Wednesday’s hearing.

Macclesfield, under the management of former England defender Sol Campbell, escaped relegation from the Football League on the final day of last season.

Their planning for next term has begun with the signing of Emmanuel Osadebe and Jacob Blyth on one-year contracts in the past week.

- Press Association

footballSol CampbellLeague 2Macclesfield

