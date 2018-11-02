Groningen beat Excelsior to end losing streak

Eredivisie strugglers Groningen bounced back from three straight defeats to record a 4-2 victory over Excelsior at Stadion Woudestein.

Morocco international Mimoun Mahi opened the scoring after 26 minutes and Ritsu Doan doubled the visitors’ lead three minutes later, while Ryan Koolwijk pulled one back for Excelsior nine minutes before the break.

On-loan Ajax striker Mateo Cassierra restored Groningen’s two-goal lead six minutes into the second half but a penalty from Luigi Bruins dragged the hosts back into play just before the hour mark.

Summer signing Jannik Pohl added a fourth with his first goal for the club with 15 minutes remaining as Groningen claimed their second win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

- Press Association