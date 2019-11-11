Groin injury rules Aaron Connolly out of November matches

Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of the upcoming games against New Zealand and Denmark due to injury.

The Brighton and Hove Albion teenager was officially withdrawn from Mick McCarthy’s squad this evening.

The striker had a scan in England this afternoon on his injured groin which he picked up during the club's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

“Our team doctor Alan Byrne has spoken to the Brighton medical team and had a look at the scans,” McCarthy told the FAI website.

“The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won’t be ready in time for New Zealand and Denmark.”

The Irish boss will now work with the 27 players who reported yesterday and won’t be calling any replacements into the squad.