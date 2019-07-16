News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport

Grego-Cox signs new Crawley contract

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Crawley midfielder Reece Grego-Cox has signed a new contract with the club.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Reds last summer, has agreed a fresh deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Ireland underage international made 32 appearances during his debut campaign for Crawley and head coach Gabriele Cioffi is looking forward to seeing the former QPR and Woking player push on this season.

“I am delighted for Reece that he has signed this contract extension,” he told the club website.

“He made good progress last season and I know he is capable of a lot more. He has a great attitude and wants to work hard which I like. I am hoping that this is a big season for him.”

