Graham Potter targets hat-trick of home wins when Norwich visit

Brighton boss Graham Potter has high hopes his side can register a third straight home win in the Premier League against Norwich.

Potter’s side left it late at the Amex Stadium last week when a stoppage-time own goal by Everton defender Lucas Digne, deflected in off Leandro Trossard’s cross, secured them a 3-2 win.

The Seagulls, who ambushed Tottenham in their previous home game to win 3-0, sit 14th in the table, four points clear of the bottom three.

“Last weekend showed we could find a solution when it got tough,” Potter told a press conference.

“It was a dramatic game, we had a bit of luck but a lot of belief – the third was a really good goal and I’m delighted for the players, they’re enjoying their football.”

Summer signing Trossard made a telling contribution in his first game back following a groin problem.

The 24-year-old Belgium forward, signed from Genk in June for an undisclosed fee, had been sidelined for eight weeks after sustaining the injury while on international duty.

“They were Leandro’s first minutes since the end of August last weekend,” Potter said.

“His quality isn’t in doubt and we’re delighted to have him, so we have to manage the situation in the best way we can – but you saw his impact on Saturday.”

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is back in contention after serving a one-game ban and Potter confirmed he had no new injury concerns.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo, who has had two knee operations since arriving from Club Brugge for £13.5million following the Seagulls’ promotion in 2017, and midfielder Bernardo (knee) remain long-term absentees.

“Jose Izquierdo and Bernardo will still be missing,” Potter added. “Apart from that everyone is available this weekend.

“There’s progression but nothing new to report. We’re hopeful Jose will feature before the end of the season.”