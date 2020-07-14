Graham Cummins: ‘Last time I was replacing Seanie Maguire. That’s like replacing a Ferrari with a Ford. You’re going to be disappointed’

Honest is the default setting for Graham Cummins.

“On Saturday against Wexford I was nervous. And I was thinking to myself, you’re 32 at this stage, you're playing Wexford, no disrespect to them, in a friendly, out in Bishopstown. In front of nobody. You’ve played at Celtic Park, at Ibrox, but this still makes you nervous. You seriously have bad issues.”

After a short spell at Waterford, Cummins is back for his third stint at Cork City, half a game already under his belt in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat. But after months wondering if he'd ever play again, he can’t pretend any of this is following a life plan any more.

“In my head, I was actively looking for a job. But soccer players don’t realise you look for a job and everyone goes, ‘where’s your experience?’. I didn’t have much of an option. Hand on heart if I had been offered a job, with full-time stability, especially with a family, I’d have been happy to call it a day with football.

“Things haven’t gone that way. And I’m back on the pitch now. And some people are probably cursing me for being back, they’d have been happy to see me go. But they have to sit through it a bit more."

Cummins is chatting on the Irish Examiner soccer podcast, A Footballer’s Life, where he has been coaxing similar honesty from former teammates and coaches like Joey O’Brien and Stephen McPhail and Stephen Henderson.

He explains how things reached this point.

“Waterford delayed things coming back. They were probably the last team back training. The manager left. We hadn't a clue what was going on. There was total lack of communication between the owners and the players. The management tried to stay involved, but there's only so much you can do.

“When it came to returning to training, Fran (Rockett, first team coach) was very keen for me to stay. I was keen to stay myself. And then I couldn't get much clarity from the owners regarding the new manager.

“And then I get a surprising phone call off Alan Bennett, who said the gaffer would be interested in you.”

Cummins’ place in City history is secure for the goal in 2011 that took the club back to the Premier Division, one of 24 that season that earned his shot across the water, and a career that took in Preston, Exeter, Rochdale and St Johnstone.

Though he’s acutely aware of the mixed reception for his second coming at the club, when he returned in 2017.

“The second time, I scored 14 goals my first season and I had about 10/11 assists, but I still got absolutely slated. But that's a centre-forward for you.

“And of course I was replacing Seanie Maguire. That’s like replacing a Ferrari with a Ford, there’s no comparison. You’re going to be disappointed, like, get used to it. It was so chalk and cheese.

“Hopefully it's different this time, third time lucky. I did have a good first spell, and I did still end up the club’s top scorer last season. Five goals in the league, in about 12 games! Hopefully this will go better.”

It’ll be different anyway, because life is different now. Clodagh arrived four months ago and maybe it’s easier filter out what other people want from him.

“I’ve a daughter to think about and that's my number one priority in life. And I want to come home happy to her and not come home from training annoyed again, or a match where I’ve just got abuse. My back to goal, not liking it.

“If you're going to play for the last couple of years, you might as well enjoy it. I went to Rovers, I didn't like it. I had an offer of a lot more money to play as a striker, and it would have meant leaving my family, and it wasn't something I wanted to do.

“Football is harsh on young lads, they’re not allowed to enjoy it, it’s so pressurised, but you got to remember why you did it in the first place. You didn’t do it for the money, you do it to enjoy it. It’s fantastic if you can earn a living at it. But if you don’t enjoy what you're doing it’s not really worth doing.”

Cummins played his last game at Waterford as a centre-half. So when he talked to his new gaffer, Neale Fenn, he couldn’t be coaxed into another turn ploughing the channels up top.

“They wanted to sign me as a striker at the start. It interested me because it was on my doorstep and Cork is my hometown club, but in reality it would be a case of going back on my word, and I’d said I hated playing up front.

“I literally rang up Neale Fenn and said, look, I have to sign as a centre-half or I don't think I can come on board. I obviously gave the option that I can play up front as well.”

It’s how he’s been thinking for a good few years, but was reluctant to express it publicly.

“I’ve made a good career, not brilliant, I’ve not made enough money that I could even retire for a year, but a decent career. But I always wondered could I have had a better career if I had stuck centre half. It’s probably my biggest regret. If I could go back in time, I’d never have stepped up front.”

It happened by accident when he started out with Stephen Henderson at Cobh and Waterford, when the stopgap made the mistake of scoring too many goals.

“Hendo threw me up front and promised we’d end up signing a striker but it never materialised.

“Obviously the best thing in football is to score goals. The buzz you get. Strikers are lying if they say they’d be happy not scoring as long as the team is winning. It’s such a lie.”

He’s getting too honest now: “I’d prefer to lose 4-1 and score than win 4-0.

“But every club's fans say they need a striker. I read forums. And all you see all the time is we need another striker. And that’s why strikers get paid the most, because it’s the most pressurised position.”

The position, the expectation, the disappointment and the abuse, sounds like it all ate away at his love for the game.

“It’s tough. You can look at missing a chance both ways. You can be scared to get in there for the next one because the crowd will absolutely batter you. But I also think, at least you’re getting a chance.

“I always found what’s hard is when you’re expected to hold the ball up and one or two ricochet off you. If it breaks down, it's not just you, it affects the whole team. The midfielders won’t make runs.

“If you miss a chance as a striker, you lack confidence in yourself. But if you’re not holding up the ball, your teammates start losing confidence in you. And they won't make runs off you.

“People look at you then in different ways. And you think it's an easy thing but it’s one of the hardest things in football, holding the ball up, because you’ve got two centre halves up against you.

“When I started playing, you’ve two up front and it does help because it's half the battle. But nowadays you don't play with two strikers anymore and you’re running around like a headless chicken.”

In comparison, playing at the back has always “felt very comfortable and easy”. And seeing the game in front of him has changed how he sees the game, full stop.

“I know the team is very young. It’s a totally different dressing room than what I went into before.

“When I spoke to Neale Fenn I told him I’ll be a different character as a centre back than as a striker, around the training ground and the dressing room. I feel more of a leader as a centre back. I definitely enjoy it a lot. I just hope I can bring something extra this time.”

It’s a sprint not a marathon, this time, the Premier Division, with an ominous trapdoor for City, sitting second bottom after five games.

“It’s so crazy with just 13, 14 games, that if a team doesn't win their first three or four they’re looking over their shoulder. We play Bohs first game. Bohs are third, they're going for Europe, but if we beat them, you’re all of a sudden only three points behind them.”

He’s just back from training at Bishopstown, just out of the shower back home. More than his position is different this time round.

“It’s not as strange as I thought it would be. The hand sanitisers are there. And you don’t need heroes. If someone has a symptom, you'd expect them to speak up. The responsibility is more on players now. Management will do what they can, but it’s on players. I’d be very wary in training if I heard a guy sneeze a couple of times. Especially with a family. I’d be ratting him out to the manager.”

And there’s one final flash of honesty.

“There's fear in me… will we get this league finished? Will we go into lockdown again? Let’s be honest, if the league goes into lockdown again it ain't finishing, because it took so long to get to this stage. You couldn't go through that process again and I don’t think players could go through it mentally. You’re better off just calling it off and not going again.”