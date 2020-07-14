Graham Cummins and Deshane Dalling re-sign for Cork City

Graham Cummins celebrates scoring for Cork City in the 2018 FAI Cup semi-final replay at Turner’s Cross. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins has returned for his third spell at Cork City, but this time as a centre-back.

Cummins joins from Waterford, while City also confirmed that Deshane Dalling, the 21-year-old midfielder, will return to Cork after extending his loan from QPR.

Dalling played in three of City's five opening fixtures of the 2020 league season, with his last appearance in City's sole win, against Finn Harps.

“I am really pleased to be back. I joined the club just before the start of the season, and I felt like I had barely even got started before everything shut down.

“I felt like my last game, against Finn Harps, was my best and I was looking forward to the next one, and trying to improve even more.

Cork City's Deshane Dalling breaks from Finn Harps' Ruairi Harkin at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I am really looking forward to getting back into training with the rest of the group once I am able to do so, and then the opportunity to get a run of games under my belt.”

Manager Neale Fenn has spoken about the need to add experience to a youthful squad as City sit in the relegation play-off spot entering the final 13 games of a truncated season.

Cummins, 32, will add plenty of knowhow from over 400 league appearances in Ireland, England, and Scotland, although the position will be different.

“It’s my local club and I am glad to be back. I joined Waterford at the start of the year, and I got into the side playing at centre back, and I felt I did well, but when I heard that Neale was interested in bringing me back, there was only one place I wanted to be,” said Cummins, who started Waterford's 2-1 win over Derry.

“I think a player knows his best position, and centre back is a position I feel I am better in.

“It is such a young side here, and I am more vocal playing at the back, so I feel I can add a lot of experience to the side. We need to try and get out of the blocks as quickly as we can, and I want to play my part in doing that.”

Cummins scored over 60 goals in four season at City, leading them to the First Division title in 2011.

Fenn welcomed the signings, saying: “We are delighted to get Deshane back. In the games he played, he showed what he is about, especially against Finn Harps. We feel there is more of that to come from him, and we thank QPR for agreeing to leave him with us for the remainder of the season.

“In terms of Graham, I spoke a week or two ago about needing more experience in the group, and he definitely brings that. He knows the league, but he knows the club as well, and he is a strong voice, who will bring some leadership to what is a young back four. Moving back into defence is a switch for him having made his name up front, but we know what he can bring there, and we also know that he can be an asset up front as well if we need him to be.”