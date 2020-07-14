News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Graham Cummins and Deshane Dalling re-sign for Cork City

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Graham Cummins and Deshane Dalling re-sign for Cork City
Graham Cummins celebrates scoring for Cork City in the 2018 FAI Cup semi-final replay at Turner’s Cross. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins has returned for his third spell at Cork City, but this time as a centre-back.

Cummins joins from Waterford, while City also confirmed that Deshane Dalling, the 21-year-old midfielder, will return to Cork after extending his loan from QPR.

Dalling played in three of City's five opening fixtures of the 2020 league season, with his last appearance in City's sole win, against Finn Harps.

“I am really pleased to be back. I joined the club just before the start of the season, and I felt like I had barely even got started before everything shut down. 

“I felt like my last game, against Finn Harps, was my best and I was looking forward to the next one, and trying to improve even more. 

Graham Cummins and Deshane Dalling re-sign for Cork City
Cork City's Deshane Dalling breaks from Finn Harps' Ruairi Harkin at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I am really looking forward to getting back into training with the rest of the group once I am able to do so, and then the opportunity to get a run of games under my belt.”

Manager Neale Fenn has spoken about the need to add experience to a youthful squad as City sit in the relegation play-off spot entering the final 13 games of a truncated season. 

Cummins, 32, will add plenty of knowhow from over 400 league appearances in Ireland, England, and Scotland, although the position will be different.

“It’s my local club and I am glad to be back. I joined Waterford at the start of the year, and I got into the side playing at centre back, and I felt I did well, but when I heard that Neale was interested in bringing me back, there was only one place I wanted to be,” said Cummins, who started Waterford's 2-1 win over Derry. 

“I think a player knows his best position, and centre back is a position I feel I am better in.

“It is such a young side here, and I am more vocal playing at the back, so I feel I can add a lot of experience to the side. We need to try and get out of the blocks as quickly as we can, and I want to play my part in doing that.”

Cummins scored over 60 goals in four season at City, leading them to the First Division title in 2011.

Fenn welcomed the signings, saying: “We are delighted to get Deshane back. In the games he played, he showed what he is about, especially against Finn Harps. We feel there is more of that to come from him, and we thank QPR for agreeing to leave him with us for the remainder of the season.

“In terms of Graham, I spoke a week or two ago about needing more experience in the group, and he definitely brings that. He knows the league, but he knows the club as well, and he is a strong voice, who will bring some leadership to what is a young back four. Moving back into defence is a switch for him having made his name up front, but we know what he can bring there, and we also know that he can be an asset up front as well if we need him to be.”

More on this topic

Cork City to face Neale Fenn’s former club in FAI CupCork City to face Neale Fenn’s former club in FAI Cup

Arsenal's Joseph Olowu back with Cork CityArsenal's Joseph Olowu back with Cork City

Neale Fenn: Cork City will reassess young squadNeale Fenn: Cork City will reassess young squad

Cork City ‘would not last too long’ playing behind closed doorsCork City ‘would not last too long’ playing behind closed doors


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Frank Lampard adamant he can solve Chelsea’s defensive woesFrank Lampard adamant he can solve Chelsea’s defensive woes

James McClean questions Irish teammates' attitude to discriminationJames McClean questions Irish teammates' attitude to discrimination

We’ll put it right – Solskjaer backs United to bounce back from Saints setbackWe’ll put it right – Solskjaer backs United to bounce back from Saints setback

McClean questions Irish teammates' attitude to discriminationMcClean questions Irish teammates' attitude to discrimination


Lifestyle

A major new drama from David Simon of The Wire, and the concluding episode of I May Destroy You.Tuesday's TV highlights: The Plot Against America, classic soccer and more

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »