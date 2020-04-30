Government confirms Ireland's commitment to hosting part of rescheduled Euro 2020

The Government has reconfirmed the country’s commitment to hosting European Championship matches next year.

The Aviva Stadium had been due to host four matches at Euro 2020 next June.

However, the tournament was postponed until summer 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UEFA has asked that countries reconfirm their commitment to hosting games before the end of April.

Sports Minister Shane Ross said he will be writing to UEFA to do so.

“While it can be hard at times to see beyond the current public health emergency, we have to plan for the future and happier times,” he said in a statement this evening.

Aviva Stadium

“We were all looking forward to hosting the Euros this Summer and I am pleased that the Government has recommitted to hosting next year, subject to public health advice.

“Since the outset of this project it has been the goal of the Government, the FAI, Dublin City Council and other stakeholders that Dublin be the best of the 12 hosting cities – that goal remains.

“It will be great opportunity to remind the world of how well we can deliver top class sporting events and to boost our international profile in a positive way.“

The Department of Sport said that a pre-event economic study on the impact of hosting the tournament in Dublin estimated the economic impact from the direct spend by overseas tourists to be in the range of €106m-€128m with Exchequer revenues of €26m.