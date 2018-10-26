Good news for Spurs as Dele Alli returns to training

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Dele Alli is back in training following his injury lay off.

The midfielder hasn't featured for Spurs since September because of a hamstring problem.

But Pochettino says there's a chance he could be in contention to play against Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday.

"We are happy that he started (training) today with the group," the Spurs boss confirmed today.

"We hope that he will be available for Monday but I am not sure."

Digital Desk