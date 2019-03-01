Goals at a premium tonight in SSE Airtricity

Bohemians have dropped their first points of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, but are yet to concede a goal.

Keith Long's side played out a goalless draw with Waterford at the RSC.

Ali Reghba of Bohemians in action against Hugo Keto of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Bohemians at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Goals were at a premium tonight, with Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk ending scoreless.

While Sligo Rovers secured their first points of the season with a 2-1 win at Finn Harps.

Mikey Drennan scored his third goal in four games for St. Pat's, but they were held to a 1-1 draw away to UCD.

Cork City kept a first clean sheet of the season, but a first home win remains elusive after a scoreless draw with Derry City at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The home side had the better of the exchanges on a wet night in front of 2,847, but unfortunately for John Caulfield’s side there was frustration in front of goal. As the end neared, chances fell for sub Dan Smith and defender Conor McCarthy as both were off-target, from Colm Horgan’s cross and Gearóid Morrissey’s corner respectively.

In an even first half, chances were had to come to come by, with City’s man of the match Shane Griffin seeing a low shot from distance come off the butt of the post while Liam Nash’s acrobatic shot from Griffin’s cross was off-target.

Derry’s Ally Gilchrist – who would later twice make important interventions from low James Tilley cross – had their best opportunity, a long-range effort which Mark McNulty had to tip over.

Meanwhile, Bray's fine start in the First Division continues with a 2-nil victory over Limerick.

Galway's first points of the season came with a 4-nil win away to Wexford.

While Cabinteely got the best of the Dublin derby at Tolka Park, beating Shelbourne 3-2.