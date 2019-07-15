News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Goalkeeper Mark Travers extends Bournemouth stay

Goalkeeper Mark Travers extends Bournemouth stay
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 05:57 PM

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a new long-term contract, the Cherries announced today.

The 20-year-old made a bright start to his senior Bournemouth career when he kept an impressive clean sheet on his debut against Tottenham on May 4.

His only other appearance last season proved more troublesome, with Eddie Howe’s men losing 5-3 at Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.

But Travers is highly regarded at the Vitality Stadium and has now committed his future to the club.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract,” the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international told afcbTV.

“On a personal note, it was a great end to last season and to now get this deal sorted, it will really help me push on and into the new season.

“As soon as the offer was there I was really keen to sign and commit my future to the club.

“The manager and backroom staff have been brilliant with me. I’ve developed as both a person and player during my time with the club and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

After a spell at Shamrock Rovers, Travers was signed by Bournemouth in 2016 and cut his teeth during a loan spell at Weymouth.

He was named man of the match following the 1-0 win over Spurs and will continue to contest the number one position with Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Iker Casillas takes on new role at PortoIker Casillas takes on new role at Porto

Joselu leaves Newcastle for AlavesJoselu leaves Newcastle for Alaves

Mason Mount signs new five-year Chelsea dealMason Mount signs new five-year Chelsea deal

Bruce tenders resignation as Sheffield Wednesday boss amid Newcastle interestBruce tenders resignation as Sheffield Wednesday boss amid Newcastle interest

BournemouthfootballMark TraversPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

5 of the most memorable Wimbledon finals5 of the most memorable Wimbledon finals

Gerrard eager to raise the standards at RangersGerrard eager to raise the standards at Rangers

Novak Djokovic wins fifth Wimbledon title – the final in picturesNovak Djokovic wins fifth Wimbledon title – the final in pictures

England secure cricket World Cup with champagne super overEngland secure cricket World Cup with champagne super over


Lifestyle

Katie Wright gets an expert’s advice on how to sunbathe safely.6 common suncare mistakes not to make this summer

You can still enjoy the fantastic midweek weather, even if you’re living the 9-5 life.5 ways to make the most of a hot and sunny lunch break

Kya deLongchamps argues for white as a primary ‘real’ colour transcending trends but advises you check those undertones.DIY: Let’s take the great white way

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »