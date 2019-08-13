Globetrotting Irish striker scores hat-trick for Israeli club

Globetrotting Irish striker Cillian Sheridan has made an early good impression with his new club Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona.

The Cavan-native scored a hat-trick for the Israeli side in their 3-1 Toto Cup victory over Hapoel Kfar Saba yesterday.

Ireland's most well-travelled professional footballer was off the mark within three minutes, winning the ball off a centre-back and sending a sumptuous chip over the stranded goalie.

He added a pocher's tap-in in the 19th minute to return Kiryat Shmona to the lead before dispatching a clinching penalty in the 68th minute.

He got a shout out on the Match of the Day Twitter account, too, but it wasn't for his goalscoring exploits...

After years of hard work and going through tough times, I always believed in myself. So after scoring a hat-trick last night, to come home and see this on Match of the Day, it makes it all worth while pic.twitter.com/oyq2q6IRhH — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) August 13, 2019

As Norwich lost 4-1 to Liverpool on Friday, he jokingly tweeted: "Norwich City was the first club I went to on trial when I was younger. So I always look out for their results. And hope they get hammered. They didn’t offer me anything."

Norwich City was the first club I went to on trial when I was younger. So I always look out for their results. And hope they get hammered. They didn’t offer me anything — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) August 9, 2019

Judging by their sense of humour, it’s probably a good thing that trial never worked out — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) August 10, 2019

Sheridan, who was capped three times by the Republic of Ireland during Giovanni Trapattoni's tenure, has previously played for clubs in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, and New Zealand.

Kiryat Shmona will now face a tough challenge against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Toto Cup semi-finals.