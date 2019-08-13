News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Globetrotting Irish striker scores hat-trick for Israeli club

Sheridan played in the Champions League with APOEL Nicosia in 2014.
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Globetrotting Irish striker Cillian Sheridan has made an early good impression with his new club Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona.

The Cavan-native scored a hat-trick for the Israeli side in their 3-1 Toto Cup victory over Hapoel Kfar Saba yesterday.

Ireland's most well-travelled professional footballer was off the mark within three minutes, winning the ball off a centre-back and sending a sumptuous chip over the stranded goalie.

He added a pocher's tap-in in the 19th minute to return Kiryat Shmona to the lead before dispatching a clinching penalty in the 68th minute.

He got a shout out on the Match of the Day Twitter account, too, but it wasn't for his goalscoring exploits...

As Norwich lost 4-1 to Liverpool on Friday, he jokingly tweeted: "Norwich City was the first club I went to on trial when I was younger. So I always look out for their results. And hope they get hammered. They didn’t offer me anything."

Sheridan, who was capped three times by the Republic of Ireland during Giovanni Trapattoni's tenure, has previously played for clubs in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, and New Zealand.

Kiryat Shmona will now face a tough challenge against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Toto Cup semi-finals.

