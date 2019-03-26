Glenn Whelan recalled as Matt Doherty drops out of Ireland line-up

Mick McCarthy has made two changes to his team which struggled past Gibraltar for tonight's visit of Georgia to the Aviva Stadium.

Wolves star Matt Doherty misses out after McCarthy suggested his partnership with fellow right-back Seamus Coleman failed to spark at the Victoria Stadium. He's joined on the bench by Sean Maguire.

Glenn Whelan, who was expected to have played his last game for Ireland after captaining the side in a 36-minute ceremonial cameo against Northern Ireland in November, earns a recall in the centre of the midfield under the new manager.

Robbie Brady, who is returning to match fitness, also takes a starting berth. He will line up on the right flank, alongside frontman David McGoldrick and left winger James McClean.

Glenn Whelan and Robbie Brady come into the Ireland team, in place of Sean Maguire and Matt Doherty for tonight's game#IRLGEO #COYBIG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AgaY2uw6bQ— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 26, 2019

Whelan will anchor a midfield three alongside Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick.

The defence remains unchanged.