Glenn Whelan leaves Hearts 'by mutual agreement'

Glenn Whelan is on the hunt for a new club after leaving the Scottish Premiership's bottom club Hearts.

The news hardly came as a surprise following recent critical comments about the veteran by the struggling club’s new manager Daniel Stendal.

After the midfielder was dropped for the Edinburgh derby defeat to Hibs on Stephen’s Day, Stendal said: "I can say he is a good type. He wants to take the responsibility but I have seen only three games.

Do you have the feeling he is a leader in this group? It's not Glenn's fault – but a real leader in the centre of the pitch? Sorry. Maybe I missed it

"Before I came here, they signed some players who have experience and are the right age to take the responsibility but maybe they are not fit at the moment or they cannot handle the situation at the moment."

In a statement confirming his departure this morning, Hearts said: “Glenn Whelan has today left Heart of Midlothian Football Club by mutual agreement.

“The Republic of Ireland midfielder made 17 appearances during his four-month spell in Gorgie. The club wishes Glenn well in the future.”

The 35-year-old midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers under Mick McCarthy in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but with play-offs looming in March, he will now be urgently seeking another club to give him the game time he will require to ensure he remains in the forefront of the manager’s plans.

Whelan has previously said that getting to the Euro finals next summer would be the perfect way to bring the curtain down on his international career.