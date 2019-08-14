Glenn Whelan joins Hearts on one-year deal

Glenn Whelan says Craig Levein’s ambition is what convinced him to join Hearts.

The veteran midfield anchor has signed a one-year deal after agreeing his move to Tynecastle.

The experienced Republic of Ireland international has 86 caps to his name and has chalked up stints at Manchester City, Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

Now he is looking to make his mark in Gorgie after being wowed by manager Levein’s Jambos sales pitch.

The 35-year-old told HeartsTV: “The manager has been crucial in getting me up here to be honest.

“He’s shown a lot of ambition in where he wants the club to go.

“I came up training with the lads for a couple of days last week and was really impressed.

“At the stage I’m at, I’ve got all the kids and they are settled in school but we got things sorted. I’m up here now and ready to dig in and get some results.

“I’m not up here just to enjoy myself or for a jolly-up, I’m looking to achieve something with Hearts. It’s a massive club in Scotland and please God, we’ll have a decent season.”