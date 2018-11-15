Glenn Whelan: ‘Criticism didn’t hurt me but it hurt the family’

Though he fully accepts that when he captains the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva tonight it will probably be his last appearance, the 85th in total, of his career in the green shirt, Glenn Whelan isn’t about to officially retire from international football any time soon.

And, for that matter, probably never will.

“I’ve never picked when to come and play for Ireland and I’ll certainly never pick when I’m not going to play,” was how the Aston Villa veteran put it yesterday.

“The manager knows that if anything ever happens, I’ll be available.”

Yet the fact that Whelan was sitting beside Martin O’Neill at the pre-match press conference only reinforced the sense of the end of an era, since this was the first time in over six years that the midfielder had directly engaged with the Irish media.

While his fellow professionals and successive managers at club and international level have only ever spoken of Whelan, as a man and a footballer, in the highest terms, it’s fair to say that this has not always been a verdict universally shared in print, online and on TV.

Following an Irish defeat to Sweden five years ago, Eamon Dunphy — by far Whelan’s most persistent and harshest critic — used his RTÉ platform to launch an especially vitriolic attack on the Clondalkin man.

“He’s a terrible player,” Dunphy said.

“He can’t run, he can’t pass, he can’t tackle, he doesn’t see anything. He drives two Ferraris — I think he’s a very lucky lad to have 50 caps for Ireland.”

In a rare public retort at the time, Whelan called Dunphy “a media bully”.

Yesterday, he never mentioned Dunphy by name but there were a couple of clear references to the pundit’s comments as he talked about how recurring criticism had impacted on him and his family, finally leading to him making the decision to more or less withdraw from media duties.

“For me, there was a certain stage when I thought it got a little bit personal and that’s when I stepped away from it,” he said. “I’ve got two kids, I’ve got an older girl, and there’s stuff online now. So, just from a personal point of view, I decided to step away from it and let everyone else speak. When I come in I only want to impress the manager, Roy and then my team-mates, so that side of things didn’t worry me.

“I’m a footballer but I think I’m a normal person away from the pitch. I thought there was certain stuff that got a little bit personal.

“My background got brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving which was mentioned — and I definitely didn’t drive that car.

“So there are certain things that are written and then people, especially those who aren’t close to me, they start believing it.

“For me it wasn’t hurtful but I just didn’t want to do it (media work). There have been quite a few times when I’ve turned it down and others when I’ve been made to do a bit of stuff. I get all of that — things can’t be rosy all the time — but I think there were certain times when it got a little bit much. It didn’t hurt me but maybe it hurt the family.”

While the fact that Whelan has done his coaching badges points to a long-term ambition to remain active in the game, when the day does finally comes for him to hang up the boots, would he ever consider switching sides and having a go at punditry?

“Well, never say never to anything, there’s a few people out there who are doing okay and I think I might be a little bit better than them — that’s my opinion,” he replied with a smile. “No, I’ve done my badges, I still see myself as a player but anything could happen in the future. It’s definitely something I wouldn’t turn down. Like I said, for me, not speaking to the press over the last few years, I just didn’t need it.”

It was O’Neill who prevailed upon him to step back into the media spotlight yesterday — and this, it emerged, was not the first time the manager had to pull rank on a player he had described earlier this week as, on occasion, “a bit narky — a bit like myself”.

Whelan, in similar good humour, gave one example of an incident on the training ground in which O’Neill and himself didn’t see eye to eye.

“The manager was refereeing and gave a bad decision and I was quickly put back in my place,” he grinned.

“But I don’t think I’ve ever moaned about being dropped or not playing. As soon as that happens for me, it’s about getting back on the training pitch and working harder to try and get my place back in the team.

“We’ve had a couple of tiffs maybe but I’ve lost, so it’s 2-0 to the manager.”

Asked what advice he would give to younger members of the Irish squad as he prepares to take his final bow, the 34-year-old said: “Just to try and enjoy it as much as you can. I’ve been here 10 years but it has gone by so fast. I said it to the manager yesterday: ‘The older you get, the more appreciative of your time you are’.”

Tonight, he admits, will be an emotional occasion for himself and his family.

“Yeah, it will be. The phone hasn’t stopped, there are people coming from everywhere. Lucky enough, my little lad is going to be mascot, so I think for him alone it’s going to be a massive thing. He was mascot before, but I think he was only two or three at the time, so when I speak to him about that he doesn’t remember. He’s been getting his football boots ready and his new kit and everything. The family is all going to be there, so it’s going to be an emotional time.

“Retirement, as in putting it down on paper, I’d never do that. But I know this is probably going to be the last time I play for Ireland.”

Glenn Whelan in numbers

84: Caps (33 wins, 35 draws, 16 defeats).

76: Starts, 8 appearances as substitute.

52: Caps in competitive matches, 32 in friendlies.

2: Goals scored (v Georgia 2008, Italy 2009, both World Cup qualifying matches).

2: One-match suspensions served in five qualifying campaigns contested.

3: Ireland managers Whelan played for (Giovanni Trapattoni, 51 times; Noel King, 2; Martin O’Neill, 31).

5: Times he captained Ireland (including both legs of the Euro-2016 play-off tie against Bosnia-Herzegovina).

5: Matches played at European Championship finals (D1, L4).

9: Only nine players have won more Ireland caps (Tony Cascarino 88, Niall Quinn 91, Aiden McGeady 93, Damien Duff 100, Steve Staunton 102, Kevin Kilbane 110, John O’Shea 118, Shay Given 134, Robbie Keane 146).

17: Different partners in central midfield (Liam Miller, Steven Reid, Darron Gibson, Keith Andrews, Paul Green, Keith Fahey, James McCarthy, James McClean, Wes Hoolahan, Marc Wilson, Stephen Quinn, Jeff Hendrick, Eunan O’Kane, Harry Arter, David McGoldrick, Robbie Brady, and David Meyler).

24.4: Years old on his debut (v Serbia, Croke Park, May 2008)

33.9: Years old in his most recent cap (v Denmark, Copenhagen, November 2017).

6,112: Minutes played for Ireland (including 40 90-minute stints).

- Words: Paul Kelly