Glenn Whelan an injury doubt for Ireland's qualifier against Denmark

Whelan was one of Ireland's few top performers in the 2-0 loss to Switzerland
By Stephen Barry
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:47 PM

Glenn Whelan has emerged as an injury doubt for the Republic of Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark in a fortnight's time.

The Hearts midfielder limped off with a hamstring injury 27 minutes into their Scottish League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers.

"We knew everything had to go our way today and in the first half, to lose Glenn Whelan so early for us, was a body blow. He’s a very important player for us in situations like this," said caretaker manager Austin MacPhee.

Despite being given a farewell testimonial last November after a year outside the Ireland fold, Whelan has returned as a first-choice starter for new boss Mick McCarthy.

He has completed 90 minutes in all qualifiers, bar the two Gibraltar games which he sat out, and was one of Ireland's few top performers in the 2-0 loss to Switzerland last time out.

Ireland will already be without captain Seamus Coleman, who is suspended for the game. His deputy, Matt Doherty, was taken off in the second half of Wolves' draw against Arsenal after aggravating the knee injury he's been managing all season, although he played on for ten minutes before being withdrawn.

“It was my right knee, I just fell on it and I just had that strong deflection. The way my knee is at the moment it is not really that good for it,” he told reporters.

“Obviously if I could have continued, I would have continued. But I just felt like I could not run properly. So it was probably better for me to come off.”

“I hope it’s nothing serious,” said Nuno Espirito Santo after the game.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is aiming to recover from a thigh injury in time for the Denmark game, with Keiren Westwood and Caoimhin Kelleher called up as potential replacements.

Centre-back John Egan came off late on in Sheffield United's 3-0 win over Burnley but manager Chris Wilder said it was a minor illness: "He's okay. He just didn't feel too well."

Fellow Ireland defenders Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark both scored as Brighton and Newcastle won this weekend.

TOPIC: Soccer

