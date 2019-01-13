Giuseppe Rossi training with Manchester United as he searches for new club

Injury-hit Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is training with former side Manchester United as he looks for a new club, Press Association Sport understands.

The 31-year-old is a product of the Old Trafford giants’ youth system, making 14 appearances in all competitions under Sir Alex Ferguson before making a permanent switch to Villarreal in 2007.

However, Rossi’s ascent was detailed by a string of major knee injuries and the American-born forward has been without a club since leaving Genoa in the summer.

The Italy international, who it was announced in October avoided a ban following a positive test for dorzolamide, is now building up his fitness back at United.

Press Association Sport understands that former United team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited Rossi to train with the side at the Aon Training Complex in order to help earn a move elsewhere.

Rossi won United’s young player of the year in 2005 and reserve team player of the year the following season.

