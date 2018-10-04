Home»Sport

Giggs names Gareth Bale in Wales squad for Spain and Ireland games

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 10:42 AM

Wales talisman Gareth Bale has been included in Ryan Giggs' squad for the matches against Spain and the Republic of Ireland despite missing Real Madrid's midweek Champions League defeat through injury.

Bale is named in a 25-man squad which also includes Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was given special dispensation to miss his side's Europa League appointment with Qarabag on Thursday as his wife is expecting twins.

Midfielder Joe Ledley and defender Tom Lockyer are ruled out, while George Thomas and Jazz Richards come in.

Speaking about Real forward Bale, boss Giggs said: "He had a little groin strain.

READ MORE: Harry Arter returns to Ireland squad after 'conversation' with Roy Keane

"The scan has come back clear and he expects to play on the weekend."

Giggs does not expect Ramsey's contract stand-off with Arsenal to affect his Wales form.

"What I have seen is a fantastic professional. I expect the same," said Giggs.


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballUEFA Nations LeagueWales

More in this Section

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken to hospital with back injury

Manchester United considering general-neutral toilets at Old Trafford

Six-week ban for Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Dan McFarland: Ulster ready to ‘park’ Thomond nightmare


Breaking Stories

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

Irish director Rebecca Daly returns to IndieCork with third feature film

In Bradley Cooper, a star and a director are born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »