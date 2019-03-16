Giggs backs Ramsey to follow in Bale’s footsteps and be a success in Europe

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will emulate Gareth Bale and take his game to the next level when he moves abroad this summer, according to his Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Ramsey’s 11-year Arsenal stay will come to an end when he officially joins Juventus on July 1, the 28-year-old having signed a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A champions.

Wales team-mate Bale is in his sixth season at Real Madrid in Spain, where he has scored over 100 goals and won four Champions League titles, and Giggs expects Ramsey to similarly flourish alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and company in Turin.

“You’ve seen what it (going abroad) has done for Gareth,” said Giggs.

“It will be a great experience for Aaron and he is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

“Look at the facilities Juventus have got, they are a massive club.

“He is playing well at the moment and (leaving Arsenal) has not affected him.”

Giggs has an increasingly cosmopolitan squad at his disposal with 18-year-old winger Rabbi Matondo having also moved to Germany in January.

Matondo joined Schalke from Manchester City for around £10million just a couple of months after making his Wales debut in Albania.

He is expected to win his second cap against Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly in Wrexham on Wednesday, four days before Wales open their 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign at home to Slovakia in Cardiff.

“I was slightly surprised when he went, but Rabbi is a talent,” Giggs said.

“He has electrifying pace and that always keeps you interested. Obviously after that you have to develop.

“If a full-back works you out you have to have that Plan B, but he can hurt teams.

“It is great he has had that different experience, like I’ve touched on with Rambo, and gone to a different country.”

Matondo has followed the same path to the Bundesliga as England’s Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, another exciting teenager who went through the City academy system.

“If he’s half as successful as Sancho has been so far, I’ll be happy.” Giggs said.

“We have players in the Premier League, different countries, Championship and League One.

“So it is a real diverse group of players, playing at different levels and in different situations.

“It brings a different flavour to the group and that’s good.”

