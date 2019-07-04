News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gianluigi Buffon undergoing medical ahead of potential Juventus return

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is undergoing a medical ahead of a potential return to Juventus.

The 41-year-old spent 17 years with the Serie A champions before joining Paris St Germain last summer.

World Cup winner Buffon, who was capped 176 times by his country, announced last month that he would leave PSG after a single season in France.

He was in Turin on Thursday morning for a medical assessment and was shown being tested on a treadmill in a video posted on Juve’s Twitter page.

“The medical examinations of Gianluigi Buffon have just started,” read a statement on the club website.

“The goalkeeper arrived this morning at J | Medical, where he was greeted by a hundred enthusiastic fans, and he immediately started medical tests.”

In addition to lifting the 2006 World Cup with Italy, Buffon won nine Serie A titles and four Italian cups after joining Juventus from Parma in 2001.

Should the move be completed, he will be managed by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and play alongside ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Buffon, who lifted the Ligue 1 title during his short stay in Paris, would become the club’s third free transfer of the summer following the arrivals of Wales international Ramsey and former PSG team-mate Adrien Rabiot.

- Press Association

