Germany coach Voss-Tecklenburg hails winning start to Women's World Cup

Germany's Giulia Gwinn against China's Han Peng
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 07:19 PM

Germany 1 - 0 China

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised the performance of her young players after they began their Women's World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over China.

Teenager Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute but the Germans rode their luck with Yang Li hitting the post shortly before the half-time break.

Voss-Tecklenburg said: "The young players who fought through this match now have the experience and know what it is like to play a World Cup match.

"We have realised that a World Cup match is different to the training sessions. Some things happened that were not great, but we are in this World Cup and we want to go as far as we can."

Chinese coach Jia Xiuquan praised the performance of his players but admitted disappointment at the nature of their narrow defeat.

He said: "I think our players have performed well and they showed the kind of desire and attitude that was according to our training.

"We just missed one goal which gives us regret, however this is what we need to learn and we just have to keep working on it."

-PA

