Germany close in on World Cup progression with narrow win over Spain

Germany 1 - 0 Spain

Sara Dabritz hit the only goal of the game as Germany beat Spain to take control of their Women's World Cup group.

Having beaten China 1-0 in their first game, another solid but unspectacular performance saw Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side win by the same scoreline in Valenciennes.

A downpour greeted the referee's whistle to start the game and it was Spain created several half-chances in the opening stages until the rain abated and the ball was easier to control.

Sara Doorsoun's sound defending prevented Spain forward Nahikari Garcia getting a shot on goal after she nipped in behind the German back-line.

Garcia then passed up a glorious chance to open the scoring, once again finding herself one-on-one with Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult only to send her effort wide of the target.

Silvia Meseguer was the next Spain player to miss a chance before Germany started to turn the screw.

The match was settled three minutes before the interval as Dabritz pounced.

Alex Popp's header was saved by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos but her team-mate Marta Torrejon dallied in possession and her clearance was turned over the line at almost point-blank range by Dabritz.

The second half had far fewer goalscoring opportunities than the first as Germany closed ranks later in the game to secure a second win of the finals and all but book their place in the next round.

