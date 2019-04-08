Gerard Deulofeu insists Watford will fight Manchester City for FA Cup glory

Watford hero Gerard Deulofeu vowed to fight Manchester City for the FA Cup after his stunning match-winning cameo downed Wolves.

The 25-year-old’s brilliant brace capped the Hornets’ fightback as they recovered from 2-0 down with 11 minutes remaining to win a thrilling semi-final 3-2 after extra time.

Troy Deeney’s injury-time penalty made it 2-2 at the death before Deulofeu’s 104th-minute winner at Wembley on Sunday.

The former Barcelona forward came on in the 66th minute to turn the game before going off with an ankle injury with eight minutes left.

City, who are chasing the quadruple, will be overwhelming favourites next month but Deulofeu – who scored an audacious chip to start Watford’s comeback – is not ready to roll over.

He said: “They are favourites but we know what we have to do, it’s going to be a tough game but we are going to fight for the title. The final is a final, anything can happen.

“It was a great afternoon and when I came on we changed more to attack. We got the first one and the feeling was we could get the second.

“In extra time my feeling was we were going to kill the game.”

Hornets manager Javi Gracia revealed Deulofeu was angry at starting on the bench.

And after sending Watford to their first FA Cup final since 1984 the Spain international admitted he was not happy initially.

He said: “He knows I’m angry because I’ve been playing all season but sometimes the manager has to decide. He decides this and what I have to do is what I did.

“Coming from teams like Barca and Milan, they play a different style than Watford and I have to adapt to the characteristics. That’s what I did. It’s difficult but it’s what I have to do to make a good season.

“I don’t think it (his first) is the best goal I’ve scored, if it is then I have to improve. It’s one of the most important ones.”

5 great FA Cup comebacks

Watford set up an FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City after overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Wolves 3-2 on Sunday.

Here Press Association Sport looks at five other great comebacks in the competition’s history.

Blackpool 4-3 Bolton Wanderers – 1953 (final)

Stanley Matthews helped Blackpool recover from 3-1 down to beat Bolton in the 1953 FA Cup final (PA Archive)

Bolton led 3-1 in the Wembley final with barely 20 minutes to play when Stanley Matthews inspired a famous comeback in a thrilling encounter known as the ‘Matthews Final’. Stan Mortensen scored a hat-trick, but it was the genius of Matthews that brought Blackpool back from the brink.

Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1 – 1992 (third round)

Captain Mickey Thomas helped Wrexham stun Arsenal in 1992 FA Cup (Malcolm Croft/PA)

One of the the FA Cup’s greatest comebacks was also one of its biggest upsets. Wrexham should have crumbled when reigning top-flight champions Arsenal took the lead through Alan Smith shortly before half-time, but goals from Mickey Thomas and Steve Watkin in the final 10 minutes resulted in a pitch invasion by jubilant home fans at the Racecourse Ground.

Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 – 2001 (fifth-round replay)

Paul Rideout’s second-half hat-trick helped Tranmere stun Southampton in a replay (David Kendall/PA)

It should have been over when Hassan Kachloul, Jo Tessem and Dean Richards propelled Glenn Hoddle’s Southampton into a 3-0 lead at Prenton Park, but Paul Rideout had other ideas. The last half-hour saw Rideout seize the game by the scruff of the neck by firing a magnificent hat-trick before Stuart Barlow pounced for the winner.

Tottenham 3 Manchester City 4 – 2004 (fourth-round replay)

Jon Macken scored the winner for Manchester City against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Another three-goal deficit was overturned and this time it was hapless Tottenham who capitulated. Ledley King, Robbie Keane and Christian Ziege put Spurs in full control and when Joey Barton was dismissed for dissent early in the second half, it looked over for City. But the visitors responded with goals from Sylvain Distin, Paul Bosvelt and Shaun Wright-Phillips before Jon Macken struck the winner in injury time.

Chelsea 2 Bradford 4 – 2015 (fourth round)

🎥 Oh, that's so neatly done. They can wrap it up here, they have. No arguments now! Mark Yeates has made it four-two. Chelsea 2, Bradford 4 - Can you believe this!? One of the big FA Cup shocks. What a magnificent finish! 👇 That's how to use #280characters 👌 pic.twitter.com/DBMxJZfoC8— Bradford City (@officialbantams) November 9, 2017

Jose Mourino’s Chelsea were Premier League leaders when they collapsed to League One Bradford. Gary Cahill and Ramires opened up a seemingly comfortable lead at Stamford Bridge but goals from Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates secured a place in the last 16 and wrote a chapter in FA Cup folklore.

- Press Association