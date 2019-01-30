NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could be heading to Monaco

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 06:40 PM

Tottenham forward Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is in talks with Monaco over a loan move, Press Association Sport understands.

The 23-year-old has failed to make an impact at Spurs since joining from Marseille for £9million in the summer of 2016 and looks set to return to his homeland.

He made his first start in two years in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace, but put in a dismal display which might have convinced boss Mauricio Pochettino to let him go, despite a shortage of attacking players.

Pochettino had previously intimated that Nkoudou, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, was part of his plans in the wake of injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli and he set up Harry Winks’ last-gasp winner against Fulham 10 days ago.

But Spurs are in talks with the Ligue 1 side, who have recently sacked Thierry Henry and replaced him with former boss Leonardo Jardim, and a deal looks set to get done before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

- Press Association


Georges-Kevin NkoudouPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

