General manager Wycherley to leave Cork City

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Cork City's general manager Paul Wycherley is leaving the club after two years at the helm.

He was praised by the club for achieving new records for commercial, merchandise, and fundraising revenues, as well as season ticket sales, in 2018 and again in 2019.

He was instrumental in the club's partnership in the successful Win A Gaff fundraiser, the back-to-black jersey launch, and bringing LED pitch-side signage to Turner's Cross.

His tenure ends after a disappointing 2019 season on the field of play, with City finishing eighth in the Premier Division. However, Wycherley has endorsed manager Neale Fenn as the man to turn around results.

"It has been a great challenge and privilege to be leading Cork City FC these past two years, which I’ve thoroughly enjoyed," said Wycherley in a statement.

"All the off the pitch revenue streams have grown. My plan was always to leave the club in a better place than when I came in, and I strongly believe this is the case with revenue streams, staffing structures, the overall brand, marketing, community work, and the academy.

"While I move on to a new challenge, the club is in good hands through the fantastic staff and dedicated board.

"I believe that Neale Fenn is the right man to restore results on the pitch, which the brilliant Turner’s Cross faithful deserve."

Wycherley previously worked for the QPR and Millwall academies.

"During the past couple of seasons, our off-the-field operations, revenue, structures, and branding have all improved considerably. These were principally down to Paul’s leadership and all of this will stand to the club," said City chairman Declan Carey.

"We wish Paul all the best in his next challenge and look forward to welcoming him back to Turner’s Cross as a supporter."

