Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must ‘dismantle’ Manchester United squad

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 06:13 PM

Former captain Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to “dismantle” his misfiring squad after Manchester United’s top-four tilt came to an end at Huddersfield.

The honeymoon period is well and truly over for the Norwegian, with United winning just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

That run saw their Champions League qualification hopes ended with a game to spare as United were held to a 1-1 draw at relegated Huddersfield.

Isaac Mbenza cancelled out Scott McTominay’s early goal as the Terriers capitalised on what furious former United defender Neville called an “awful” display.

The ex-skipper said there is “nothing about this United team I like at all” and said “they’re a despondent group of people” similar to the group Mauricio Pochettino inherited at Tottenham.

“This is not a team,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “The more I watch this it’s not a team. Do you know what it reminds me of?

Gary Neville gave his thoughts following United’s draw at Huddersfield (Nick Potts/PA)

“It reminds me of the Tottenham team that Mauricio Pochettino picked up. When it had (Emmanuel) Adebayor, (Younes) Kaboul, (Vlad) Chiriches and (Etienne) Capoue in midfield.

“A group of players that looked like individuals, nothing there, no real spirit and he dismantled it piece by piece and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to dismantle this piece by piece.”

It was a scathing comment that underlines the task that Solskjaer faces ahead of an unwanted return to the Europa League next term.

“Solskjaer is smiling at them they’re that bad,” Neville added.

Solskjaer applauds United’s fans after the game (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Manchester United’s away support will never stop singing but this group of players have drained the energy out of them.

“(Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward) had several (transfer windows) already so maybe it will be better this time.

“Ordinarily at this point in time you would say this is a real test for these Manchester United players, we will find out about them, but we already know.

“It’s just how they will do in this 25 minutes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got the job and they’ve just switched off haven’t they?

“They’ve just switched off – simple as that. There can be no other explanation.”

- Press Association

