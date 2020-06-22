News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gary Neville says David De Gea should go ‘back to basics’

Gary Neville says David De Gea should go ‘back to basics’
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 09:28 AM

David De Gea needs to change his approach to “stop the erosion” of his form and confidence, according for former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

The Spain international goalkeeper was heavily criticised for not keeping out Steven Bergwijn’s strike in Friday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham.

Roy Keane, another ex-United captain, fumed at De Gea during the half-time analysis of the game on Sky Sports.

Steven Bergwijn’s effort gave Spurs the lead in the 1-1 draw. (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)
Steven Bergwijn’s effort gave Spurs the lead in the 1-1 draw. (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)

Neville has now suggested De Gea’s performances have been off for some time and believes put in the hard miles may be the answer to getting back to his best.

“He’s got to go back to basics,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“There’s only one thing you can do when you’re having a tough time: work. Work harder than you have ever done in your life.

“He has to do something to stop the erosion. Mistakes like that can happen on the first game back but it’s happening far too much over the past couple of years.

Mistakes like that can happen on the first game back but it's happening far too much over the past couple of years.

“He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he’s not the same.”

Bergwijn had given Spurs the lead after 27 minutes with a shot that was hit straight at De Gea but struck the goalkeeper on the arm before diverting into the net.

Keane, who also singled out United defender Harry Maguire for criticism for his part in the goal, said the pair should “hang their heads in shame” and that he would have been “swinging punches” at De Gea for failing to keep the shot out.

Neville added that he feels it could be a mentality issue for De Gea, who has been United’s number one since singing in 2011.

“He’s making lots of mistakes,” added Neville. “Ones he would never make – he was always somebody you could completely rely upon.

“It can only be a confidence thing. The arms, legs and body are the same – it’s got to be the mind.”

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

We can’t force rhythm says Jurgen Klopp after Goodison Park stalemateWe can’t force rhythm says Jurgen Klopp after Goodison Park stalemate

Terrace Talk Liverpool - Five now the magic number, but we'll be doing it the hard wayTerrace Talk Liverpool - Five now the magic number, but we'll be doing it the hard way

Daniel Storey: Safety-first football the prevailing theme of Project RestartDaniel Storey: Safety-first football the prevailing theme of Project Restart


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

David De GeaGary NevilleManchester UnitedTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Home sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie HoweHome sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie Howe

Tyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC HeritageTyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC Heritage

Steve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeoverSteve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeover

Roman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank LampardRoman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank Lampard


Lifestyle

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »