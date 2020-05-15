News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything, jokes Jurgen Klopp

Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything, jokes Jurgen Klopp
By Press Association
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 01:20 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked the biggest lesson he has learned during lockdown is how opinionated Gary Neville is.

The former Manchester United defender has been outspoken on a range of topics during the coronavirus pandemic, in particular how the Premier League should restart, the affect on lower league clubs and the Government’s response to the crisis.

The German could not resist a jibe at the Sky Sports pundit when asked what he had learned during the lockdown.

“I didn’t learn a lot in lockdown, other than Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything. It is incredible,” he said on Football Focus.

Klopp did also admit that being isolated has made him realise how connected society is and says he is missing the “boys” at Liverpool’s training ground.

“I didn’t learn a lot but I have known myself for 52 years and I knew I can deal with difficult situations before,” he added.

“This is a difficult situation, not only for me or my family but for every single person on the planet.

Klopp admits he is missing his squad during the Premier League’s suspension (Adam Davy/PA)
Klopp admits he is missing his squad during the Premier League’s suspension (Adam Davy/PA)

“I am quite proud how we as a society have dealt with it. We are not perfect, we will always make mistakes but I think we have learned how connected we are to each other.

“I miss the boys the most because we created a group where all the people at Melwood have a really, really good relationship and we became friends over the last four and a half years.

“We saw each other with Zoom and other calls but it is still not the same. Going back to Melwood and doing the things we usually do is something I really miss.”

More on this topic

Harry Kane willing and able to return once assurances are givenHarry Kane willing and able to return once assurances are given

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

British government 'opening door' to Premier League return next monthBritish government 'opening door' to Premier League return next month

Harry Kane buys Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship to support three charitiesHarry Kane buys Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship to support three charities


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Gary NevilleJurgen KloppSky SportsPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy raring to go as he commits to three PGA Tour events in JuneRory McIlroy raring to go as he commits to three PGA Tour events in June

UK Government opens the door for competitive football to return safely in JuneUK Government opens the door for competitive football to return safely in June

No track for Leevale to return toNo track for Leevale to return to

Team Ineos refuse to comment on reports linking Chris Froome with move awayTeam Ineos refuse to comment on reports linking Chris Froome with move away


Lifestyle

What's Fred Flintstone's wife's name? Who was lead singer of the Boomtown Rats? ... and plenty more to test your knowledgeScene & Heard: the culture quiz for all ages

Des O'Sullivan reports on an auction world that not so long ago was beyond our imaginingsWelcome to the virtual viewing room

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of the weekend's TV offerings.The weekend's TV highlights: Marty Whelan revisits Eurovision

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »