News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fight

Gary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fight
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Gary Neville believes it will take a team to walk off the pitch for a sea change to happen in the fight against racism, and believes England’s players are brave enough to do it.

The Bulgarian federation was ordered to play one match behind closed doors, with a further match suspended for a period of two years, and fined €75,000 for the racist behaviour of their supporters during the Euro 2020 qualifier against England in Sofia on October 14.

England players and staff were subjected to monkey chanting, and some supporters in Bulgarian sections of the stadium could be seen making Nazi salutes.

European football’s governing body UEFA has been widely criticised over the sanctions, which have been described as being too lenient.

Former England and Manchester United defender Neville, now a Sky Sports pundit, can see the issue coming to a head soon when a team decides it has had enough and leaves the pitch.

“Everybody would have supported the players and Gareth Southgate in walking off the pitch, but then what I would expect is that if they were punished for that, that other nations would support England and withdraw from the competition,” he said.

“That’s what is going to need to happen here – nations are going to need to take it into their own hands because the governing body are not dealing with it in a satisfactory manner.

“Some of the greatest changes that have been stimulated in society have been through individuals being brave, and we have got some brave, young individuals within that England squad who are not going to take it any more.”

Neville says “significant pain” has to be inflicted on associations whose supporters are found guilty of racist behaviour.

He told Sky Sports News: “If you started to fine countries millions of pounds you would then start to see significant action.

“There needs to be significant pain, every act of racism should be punished heavily and essentially £65,000 and a couple of games (behind closed doors) isn’t impacting it.

“I was aware of it in the 1980s, the bananas being thrown onto the pitch, the abuse that players like John Barnes used to receive playing for England, and it’s despicable. And when you’re still hearing it in 2019, it’s sickening.”

More on this topic

Three fans sought over racist abuse of players during FA Cup gameThree fans sought over racist abuse of players during FA Cup game

Father and son walk free as football racism case prosecution collapsesFather and son walk free as football racism case prosecution collapses

Bulgaria to play next home game behind closed doors as racism sanctionBulgaria to play next home game behind closed doors as racism sanction

Alleged racial abuse of Brighton defender dismissed as banter, court hearsAlleged racial abuse of Brighton defender dismissed as banter, court hears


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

BulgariaEnglandGary NevilleSky SportsUefaTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

UEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It OutUEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It Out

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secretsCounihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

No discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – ZidaneNo discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – Zidane


Lifestyle

When two-year-old Maisie McDonagh fell backwards off the couch onto a wooden floor last June, Clodagh Kenny never dreamed her daughter would need brain surgery.‘She was put on life support’: Temple Street doctors save a girl after a fall

I’m a 39-year-old man and I have recently discovered that I’m infertile. I love my girlfriend, but since I found out, I have really struggled to feel aroused.Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Beech trees and hedges illustrate the changing seasons to perfection, according to Peter Dowdall.Hedge your bets with beech

Wellington boots are not just highly useful kit, but, in the right circles, they lead the charge in well-understood (and completely ridiculous) social signalling.Vintage View: Are wellington boots actually Irish?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »