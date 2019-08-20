News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gary Neville criticises 'embarrassing' Manchester United penalty confusion

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 06:56 AM

Gary Neville described the apparent confusion over the missed penalty that cost Manchester United three points against Wolves as “embarrassing”.

Paul Pogba saw his second half spot-kick saved by Rui Patricio after an apparent debate with Marcus Rashford over who should step up to take it.

Former United defender Neville told Sky Sports: “They should decide in the dressing room who is the penalty taker – it’s embarrassing.

“This is a Manchester United penalty, this not a tombola, this is not under-fives on the school field.

“Rashford scored last week – take the penalty. But there wasn’t a leader out there. Something wasn’t right.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed the penalty confusion, insisting both Pogba and Rashford are designated to take spot-kicks for the club.

Solskjaer said: “The two of them are designated the penalty shooters and it’s up to them there and then who feels ‘this is mine’.

“Sometimes players just feel they are confident enough to score – Paul has scored so many penalties for us and today Rui Patricio made a good save.

“The two of them have been very confident. I like players with confidence and the feeling that ‘I can do this’.”

Rashford added: “Paul wanted to take it – it’s that simple.

“Everybody can miss a penalty. He’s scored countless penalties for us so it’s normal to miss one.

“I took one last week so for me it’s no problem for him to take one this week. It’s unfortunate he didn’t score but it’s not on him, it’s as a team and we take it forward to the next game.”

- Press Association

