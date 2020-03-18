Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs will give health workers free access to their hotels from this weekend in a show of solidarity during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Manchester United duo own the Stock Exchange and Hotel Football in Manchester and will close both properties to the public from Friday, giving access to 176 beds to medical staff.

“Over the last week we have been in consultation with the health services in the Greater Manchester area, and in particular the Manchester University National Health Services Foundation Trust,” Neville said in a video posted on Twitter.

“And our 176 beds will be occupied by National Health Service workers and medical professionals from Friday onwards.

“It is in this moment in time that I think the whole of our industry needs to show solidarity not just for our staff in these uncertain times, but for the people who need the accommodation most in the coming months.

“It is something we are delighted to have come to an agreement with. It will be free of charge our staff will operate the hotels as normal.

“And the health workers will be allowed to stay there without any cost whatsoever in these next few months when they need isolation away from family members who may be affected by what’s going on. Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville enjoyed many trophy-laden seasons at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s obviously very difficult times and we hope we can grow out of this stronger as a hotel business beyond what is happening.

“But for the time being, stay safe and I wish everybody all the best.”

Neville also guaranteed that none of the staff at the hotels would be made redundant or forced to take unpaid leave as the pandemic threatens a tough few months for the hospitality industry.

Chelsea have also opened the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge to NHS staff for an initial two-month period.