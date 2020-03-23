News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Gary Lineker self-isolating after son displays coronavirus symptoms

Gary Lineker self-isolating after son displays coronavirus symptoms
By Press Association
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 11:24 AM

Former England striker Gary Lineker has entered self-isolation after his son George displayed coronavirus symptoms.

The Match of the Day presenter, 59, revealed his 28-year-old son had lost his senses of taste and smell – symptoms recently associated with the virus, alongside the more established indicators of a fever and persistent cough.

Lineker Sr wrote on Twitter: “In self isolation as @GeorgeLineker has symptoms.

“They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much.

“Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, hand washing/distancing but isolation it is.

“Worth being careful if you lose your sense of taste and smell. You could unknowingly have the virus. I checked all this with a doctor before sharing the information. Stay safe.”

Lineker’s Match of the Day show was not broadcast on March 14 due to the postponement of all Premier League football, but returned in the form of a televised podcast last Saturday.

More on this topic

#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Irish footballer donates €20,000 to 'Feed The Heroes' fundraiser#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Irish footballer donates €20,000 to 'Feed The Heroes' fundraiser

WATCH: Covid-19 test patient films procedure to take fear out of it for peopleWATCH: Covid-19 test patient films procedure to take fear out of it for people

Taoiseach: No full lock-down unless called for by medical officersTaoiseach: No full lock-down unless called for by medical officers

Spanish football suspended until further noticeSpanish football suspended until further notice

coronavirusGary LinekerGeorge LinekerTOPIC: Coronavirus