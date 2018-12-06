NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Gary Lineker makes Kilmarnock title promise

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 08:43 AM

Gary Lineker has promised to wear Kilmarnock socks on Match of the Day if Steve Clarke’s side win the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Killie are the surprise pacesetters in Scotland after beating Livingston 2-0 on Wednesday, leading Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic by a point.

Lineker famously hosted Match of the Day in his boxer shorts in 2016 after honouring a promise to do so if his beloved Leicester won the Premier League title.

And the former England striker received a cheeky request from actor and Kilmarnock fan Steven Cree, who is known for his work in the television series Outlander and has appeared in films such as Maleficent, 51 Degrees North and Churchill.

Cree asked Lineker to wear a “Killie top or Killie pants if you really want” on the show should the Ayrshire side claim a first Scottish title since 1965.

After the Livingston win, Cree tweeted Lineker: “If Kilmarnock end the season top of the league will you present Match of The Day wearing a killie top? Or killie pants if you really want.”

Lineker responded with a tweet: “I’ll do Killie socks.”

To which Cree replied: “I’ll knit them myself!!”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballGary LinekerKilmarnockLeicesterMatch of the DaySteven CreeScottish Premiership

Related Articles

Football rumours from the media

Dog makes incredible save in Argentinian league game

Marko Arnautovic vows to return stronger as he faces spell on sidelines

500 tickets secured for Ireland fans hoping to attend Mick McCarthy's Euro 2020 opener

More in this Section

Old Trafford draw proof that Arsenal no longer fear Manchester United

Man United twice come from behind in entertaining draw with Arsenal

Much-changed Liverpool bounce back to ease past resolute Burnley

Claudio Ranieri and Fulham denied by Leicester leveller


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »