Gary Lineker makes Kilmarnock title promise

Gary Lineker has promised to wear Kilmarnock socks on Match of the Day if Steve Clarke’s side win the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Killie are the surprise pacesetters in Scotland after beating Livingston 2-0 on Wednesday, leading Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic by a point.

Lineker famously hosted Match of the Day in his boxer shorts in 2016 after honouring a promise to do so if his beloved Leicester won the Premier League title.

I’ll do Killie socks 🧦 https://t.co/QwVfCu3OF5— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2018

And the former England striker received a cheeky request from actor and Kilmarnock fan Steven Cree, who is known for his work in the television series Outlander and has appeared in films such as Maleficent, 51 Degrees North and Churchill.

Cree asked Lineker to wear a “Killie top or Killie pants if you really want” on the show should the Ayrshire side claim a first Scottish title since 1965.

YES! If Leicester win the @premierleague I'll do the first MOTD of next season in just my undies.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2015

After the Livingston win, Cree tweeted Lineker: “If Kilmarnock end the season top of the league will you present Match of The Day wearing a killie top? Or killie pants if you really want.”

To which Cree replied: "I'll knit them myself!!"

To which Cree replied: “I’ll knit them myself!!”

- Press Association