Gary Breen defends Roy Keane after 'unfair' criticism

Former Republic of Ireland international Gary Breen says the recent criticism of Roy Keane is unfair.

The Corkman's role as Irish assistant coach has been placed in doubt following a training ground bust-up with Harry Arter.

The Cardiff City midfielder has decided to sit out Thursday's Nations League game against Wales.

Martin O'Neill insists he has full confidence in his right-hand man.

Breen thinks Keane could have been doing his job.

He said: "I think it's probably a little bit unfair because I don't believe that a really aggressive type of midfielder that he was, he can be the same as a coach, as such.

"Roy Keane's an intelligent man and knows football inside out, he'll know he'll have to adjust his style.

"There may be times when your natural instinct comes out, and if he has that will to win and he's looking around at players that don't run through a brick wall for the shirt, then he's quite right to raise questions about it."