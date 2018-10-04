Home»Sport

Gareth Southgate calls for Sancho, Mount and Maddison as England reward trio

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 03:07 PM

Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and James Maddison have been handed their first senior England call-ups as Gareth Southgate plumped for arguably the boldest squad selection of his reign.

Fresh from signing a new deal through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 48-year-old England boss raised eyebrows with his 25-man selection for the Nations League double-header with Croatia and Spain.

Exciting Borussia Dortmund 18-year-old Sancho has been selected for this month’s fixtures, and so too Mount after shining for Sky Bet Championship side Derby since joining from Chelsea on loan.

James Maddison has looked a class act with Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

Former Norwich player Maddison has been rewarded for his first fine start to life at Leicester, while uncapped Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is back in the squad after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Harry Winks, capped once, returns the day after starting for Tottenham against Barcelona in the Champions League, and Ross Barkley’s upturn in fortunes at Chelsea means he is in line to win his first cap since the friendly against Australia in May 2016.

Injuries and game-time have led to Southgate’s squad changes as much as the form of those called-up.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been forced to make changes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dele Alli is out with a hamstring injury, while the England boss has not selected Fabian Delph, Adam Lallana and Jesse Lingard given the question marks over their fitness.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has not played for Chelsea since starting for England against Switzerland, has also been left out.

The uncapped duo of Marcus Bettinelli and Alex McCarthy again join up with Southgate’s goalkeepers.

- Press Association


