News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gareth Bale set to stay at Real Madrid as China move falls through

Gareth Bale set to stay at Real Madrid as China move falls through
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 02:28 PM

Gareth Bale’s proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through and the Wales international is set to remain at Real Madrid.

Bale had been expected to sign a three-year deal worth a reported £1million a week but PA understands that the move is off.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made it clear he was not Bale’s biggest fan and the player’s injury record – he has made just 79 LaLiga starts in the last four seasons – did not help his cause.

Last week Zidane said Bale was “very close to leaving” and his exit would be “best for everyone” after omitting him from their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.

- Press Association

More on this topic

5 things to watch out for the week ahead5 things to watch out for the week ahead

We Sell Books: ‘We want to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks’We Sell Books: ‘We want to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks’

Iranian diplomat hails ‘constructive’ talks with world powers over nuclear dealIranian diplomat hails ‘constructive’ talks with world powers over nuclear deal

Couple don’t sleep on the same side of the bed every night and the internet is confusedCouple don’t sleep on the same side of the bed every night and the internet is confused

Chinese Super LeagueGareth BaleJiangsu SuningLaLigaReal Madrid

More in this Section

Kiely: Defeat to Kilkenny won't define LimerickKiely: Defeat to Kilkenny won't define Limerick

Dundalk eight points clear after win over St PatsDundalk eight points clear after win over St Pats

Kilkenny secure place in All-Ireland final with deserved win over LimerickKilkenny secure place in All-Ireland final with deserved win over Limerick

Bernal in a state of disbelief as famous Tour de France win beckonsBernal in a state of disbelief as famous Tour de France win beckons


Lifestyle

This version of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple with female main characters is light, enjoyable summer theatre for fans of Broadway.Review: The Odd Couple, Everyman, Cork

The best of August’s beauty buys are about easy looks and peace of mind, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.Product Watch: August's best beauty buys

Chameleon was opened by Carol Walsh in the heart of Temple Bar 25 years ago in 1994 when the quarter had an exotic hipster feel and was still home to parts of the rag trade.Restaurant review: Chameleon Restaurant, Temple Bar, Dublin

Over the decades, at home and abroad, The Menu has always attempted to support refill shops, where the consumer brings along their own containers thus negating the need to wastefully dispose of excess packaging.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »