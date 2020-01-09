News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gareth Bale not fit for Super Cup final – Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale not fit for Super Cup final – Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane
By Press Association
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 08:01 AM

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Gareth Bale would not be fit to feature in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.

Zidane’s side booked a showdown with Barcelona or Atletico Madrid following a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Bale missed the semi-final with a chest infection, and Zidane, also without the injured Karim Benzema, confirmed the Wales international would play no part in the remainder of the revamped tournament.

“At the moment he (Bale) is not ready,” Zidane told the club’s website following Real’s semi-final win at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah.

“He did not train this week. We have to speak to doctors, but the important thing is what the players did and we’re happy with the game.”

Toni Kroos opened the scoring with an audacious effort from his own corner after just 15 minutes. Isco then added a second for Madrid later in the first half.

Luka Modric put the game out of reach with a fine finish shortly after the hour mark before Daniel Parejo scored a consolation penalty for an out-classed Valencia in injury time.

“The team is working hard to be playing at this level and it’s great to see the dynamic in every single game,” added Zidane.

“In yesterday’s press conference I said we had to be at our best, and I don’t know if we were, but we’re pleased with the performance.

“I’m happy with how everyone played. I’m thrilled for Isco getting his goal, he needed that recently; Kroos’ inventiveness was fantastic, and Modric’s effort – that’s his speciality.

“It’s what a manager wants to see, for his players to be in great shape. We should be happy, but we haven’t won anything yet. We have to rest now, and tomorrow we’ll start preparing for the final”.

More on this topic

Pedro Sanchez wins tight vote to form new Spanish governmentPedro Sanchez wins tight vote to form new Spanish government

A tale of two prisoners: It’s who you knowA tale of two prisoners: It’s who you know

Ex-Catalan minister bailed after arrest under Spanish extradition warrantEx-Catalan minister bailed after arrest under Spanish extradition warrant

Former Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrantFormer Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrant

Gareth BaleReal MadridZinedine ZidaneValenciaTOPIC: Spain

More in this Section

Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-finalIheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-final

Atletico confident of beating Barcelona in semi-final, insists TrippierAtletico confident of beating Barcelona in semi-final, insists Trippier

Roy Barrett named as new independent FAI chairmanRoy Barrett named as new independent FAI chairman

Maher was playing for much more than a clubMaher was playing for much more than a club


Lifestyle

Gregory Harrington was born in Dublin, but is now living in New York. As a violinist, he has played such venues as the Royal Festival Hall and Carnegie Hall, and his repertoire ranges from classical and jazz to popular.A Question of Taste: Gregory Harrington, violinist

There is a moment while watching 1917 when you realise you have not breathed in quite some time. At least it certainly feels that way, such is there lentless, heart-stopping momentum of Sam Mendes’ epic war film about two young soldiers who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.One-shot tale of the trenches in war film 1917

Everywhere you look this time of year, we are bombarded with ubiquitous ads offering; better,healthier, fitter and happier you.Learning Points: Find happiness within yourself, in little moments

So where once we as parents helped with everything I now need to let some of that go.Mum's the Word: I’m going public in saying my daughter needs her privacy

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »