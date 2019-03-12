NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Gareth Bale named in Wales squad for opening Euro 2020 qualifier

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 10:57 AM

Gareth Bale has been named in a 31-man squad for Wales’ opening Euro 2020 qualifier despite missing Real Madrid’s last game.

Bale turned his ankle in the closing moments of Real’s Champions League defeat by Ajax and sat out the 4-1 LaLiga win at Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks is called up for the first time as James Chester and Andy King miss out through injury.

Aston Villa defender Chester has not played since the end of January because of a knee problem, while Leicester midfielder King will not play again this season after damaging an ankle during a loan spell at Derby.

Ryan Giggs’ squad meet Trinidad and Tobago in a Wrexham friendly on March 20 before starting their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia in Cardiff four days later.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Property firm believes there are fire safety deficiencies in 70% of apartments

Try Darina Allen's bacon and cabbage recipe ahead of Patrick’s Day

Dumped Staffie whose plight went viral gets new home

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing


KEYWORDS

footballGareth BaleRyan GiggsUEFA European Championship QualifyingWales

More in this Section

Hourihane labels attack on Grealish 'an absolutely disgusting incident'

Eden Hazard expects top-four battle to go down to wire

I didn’t feel pressure of playing in front of Southgate, says Callum Wilson

Ruby: "If I was going to Cheltenham looking for a fairytale it would involve Faugheen and Un De Sceaux”


Lifestyle

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing

Celebrity organiser Nicola Lewis on how to declutter your home – and aid your wellbeing

Ask a counsellor: I’m being bullied at work – what should I do?

Try Darina Allen's bacon and cabbage recipe ahead of Patrick’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »