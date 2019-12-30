News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gareth Bale among Europe-based stars interesting Premier League clubs in January

Gareth Bale among Europe-based stars interesting Premier League clubs in January
By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 07:19 AM

The winter transfer window swings open on January 1 and several Premier League clubs will be looking to bolster their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at four Europe-based players who could attract interest in January.

Gareth Bale

Talismanic Wales forward Bale was heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the summer, having fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu. Speculation about his future has intensified since Real fans reacted badly to Bale celebrating his country’s Euro 2020 qualification victory over Hungary whilst stood behind a flag which read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”. Manchester United were reportedly keen to secure the 30-year-old’s services during Jose Mourinho’s tenure, and with the Portuguese manager now at Tottenham, could Bale return to north London for a second spell at Spurs?

Merih Demiral

Defender Demiral has found first-team club football hard to come by since swapping Sassuolo for Juventus in the summer and could be tempted by a move to the Premier League. If he is, there are plenty of clubs who are crying out for a centre-back of his calibre. His impressive performances for Turkey during their successful European Championship qualifying campaign earned him a place in the ‘Team of UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying’.

Jadon Sancho

View this post on Instagram

Nothing beats this feeling! 🤩

A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10) on

England international Sancho caught the eye of British football fans when he left home comforts behind in favour of a move to Dortmund at the age of 17. His stock has risen dramatically during his two-and-a-half years in Germany, where he has scored 22 league goals in 61 appearances. Sancho has been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks, scoring eight goals in as many games just before the winter break. The 19-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Premier League and, with Chelsea now able to sign players in January, they could be interested in snapping him up.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz, centre, has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kai Havertz, centre, has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Germany midfielder has shone for Bayer Leverkusen since stepping up from the academy to their first team a few years ago. Havertz’s performances this season have seen him linked with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and several others.

More on this topic

Daniel Storey: Familiar failures haunt Arsenal and Tottenham and the other Premier League talking pointsDaniel Storey: Familiar failures haunt Arsenal and Tottenham and the other Premier League talking points

A look at David Moyes’ managerial record as he returns to West HamA look at David Moyes’ managerial record as he returns to West Ham

5 things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action5 things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action

Guardiola relishes City grit as champions blunt BladesGuardiola relishes City grit as champions blunt Blades

Gareth BaleJadon SanchoKai HavertzMerih DemiralPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Man Utd end 2019 with a win as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford score againMan Utd end 2019 with a win as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford score again

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injuryAndy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injury

Sherrock wants more opportunities for women after best experience of her lifeSherrock wants more opportunities for women after best experience of her life

Graham at the double as Edinburgh level up 1872 Cup seriesGraham at the double as Edinburgh level up 1872 Cup series


Lifestyle

With it being a family business, I was always involved at a management level from the beginning and as a chartered accountant by qualification, I always have one eye on the figures!You've Been Served: Helen Wycherley, director Celtic Ross Hotel

Just now, in La Gomera in the Canary Island, the avocados are coming in as the mangas are going out.Damien Enright:  A new formula could help prevent the wasting of fruits

The shallow lake of Lough Ennell is 5km south of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, accompanied by a lake of around the same size north of the town, Lough Owel.Dan McCarthy: Cherry Island is a treasure trove of history

A walk in the mountains or bogs can be highly recommended for working off the excesses of the festive season. It’s hard to beat the fresh air some of us will be breathing in familiar peatlands over the festive period.Donal Hickey: A festive walk in the boglands prompts much food for thought

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »