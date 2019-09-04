Gardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in Limerick

Gardaí are conducting an investigation into alleged match-fixing in Limerick.
The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau took part in a search operation at a sports ground in the county yesterday.
Local Gardaí also assisted in the search.
A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí can confirm a search took place this evening, Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 in Limerick at a sports ground.”
“An ongoing investigation is taking place and members from a national unit and local members conducted the search.”
It is understood documentation and electronic devices were seized during the search.
“Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokeswoman said.