Gardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in Limerick

Gardaí are conducting an investigation into alleged match-fixing in Limerick.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau took part in a search operation at a sports ground in the county yesterday.

Local Gardaí also assisted in the search.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí can confirm a search took place this evening, Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 in Limerick at a sports ground.”

“An ongoing investigation is taking place and members from a national unit and local members conducted the search.”

It is understood documentation and electronic devices were seized during the search.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokeswoman said.