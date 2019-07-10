News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gallery: Triumphant US Women's soccer team show off World Cup at New York homecoming

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Thousands of fans have welcomed the World Cup-winning US women’s soccer team in New York.

They won their second World Cup in a row after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.

The squad will get $4m for the triumph from FIFA, the men’s French team got $38m for winning their title last year.

The Big Apple’s Canyon of Heroes staged a massive ticker-tape parade, named for the strands of tape showered down from nearby office buildings.

It has since been replaced with paper confetti, documents and spreadsheets folded into paper airplanes.

Among the chants of “USA! USA!” and air horns blasted from a nearby building site, co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro in the hourlong parade.

You can see images of Rapinoe and co. enjoying their World Cup success below.

Homecoming parade for World Cup-winning USA Women's Soccer team in New York.

Rapinoe yesterday told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that they had yet to get an invite from the White House.

US President Donald Trump had tweeted that he would invite the team, win or lose, but Rapinoe does not believe “many, if any” of the squad would accept the invitation.

