News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gaffney set for Rovers’ debut as Burke out

Gaffney set for Rovers’ debut as Burke out
By John Fallon
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 07:42 PM

Shamrock Rovers’ prolific goalscorer Graham Burke is to miss Friday’s date with Dundalk but Stephen Bradley will unleash new recruit Rory Gaffney on the titleholders.

Burke grabbed five in Friday’s 6-0 demolition of Cork City but missed Monday’s 2-0 victory in Waterford due to a calf injury.

Bradley has confirmed the Ireland international, on loan from Preston North End, will be sidelined for another fortnight. Dundalk have won five of the last six titles but Rovers denied them a second successive double in November by lifting the FAI Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory.

Both sides have started the campaign with an impeccable streak of three straight victories, setting up a tantalising tie at Tallaght.

Former Limerick striker Gaffney, signed from Salford City over the weekend, could come straight in to replace Burke as Rovers’ sole striker.

“Rory will definitely be involved against Dundalk, be it off the bench or a certain number of minutes from the start,” said Bradley.

“Having not played much recently, Rory wouldn’t have the match sharpness of the other lads but he’s quick, strong, and scores goals.”

Ahead of what promises to be a 7,200 sell-out, Bradley played down the fact Rovers haven’t beaten their familiar foes in Tallaght for almost three years. “There’s been very little between Dundalk and Rovers in recent years. We’ll be ready on Friday.”

READ MORE

City see their long-term future at the Cross

More on this topic

Rhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victoryRhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victory

Kris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish SligoKris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish Sligo

Hoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditionsHoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditions

Relegation favourites Finn Harps defy doubters with victory over SligoRelegation favourites Finn Harps defy doubters with victory over Sligo

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from SaracensLiam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join UlsterFormer Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

Wait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’sWait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’s


Lifestyle

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »