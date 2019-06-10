News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gabriel Jesus scores twice as Brazil thump Honduras in Copa America warm-up

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 08:18 AM

Brazil beat Honduras 7-0 in Porto Alegre on Sunday as they warmed up for the Copa America in emphatic fashion.

However, the victory came at a price as Arthur had to be substituted due to what looked like a knee injury and there are fears the Barcelona midfielder may miss the tournament in Brazil.

Already without the injured Neymar, Brazil made light work of Honduras. Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Thiago Silva headed Tite’s side into a two-goal lead before Romell Quioto was sent off for a challenge on Arthur.

Philippe Coutinho scored from the penalty spot and Jesus scored his second of the game after the break before David Neres, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Everton’s Richarlison completed the rout.

The result is Brazil’s biggest win since 2012 and came despite missing talisman Neymar, who is ruled out of the Copa America after suffering an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar.

Jesus headed Brazil into an early lead at the back post, with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR check.

Silva doubled the lead after 12 minutes when he stole in front of his marker to guide in a near-post header from Coutinho’s corner.

Honduras were reduced to 10 men when Quioto was dismissed and Coutinho extended Brazil’s lead by converting a penalty awarded for Emilio Izaguirre’s foul on Richarlison.

Coutinho saw an effort strike the woodwork before Jesus helped himself to a simple second early in the second half when Richarlison unselfishly nodded Fernandinho’s lofted pass into his path.

Neres netted his first international goal with a fine solo run and finish before Firmino, who replaced Jesus, chipped in a tidy finish in the 65th minute.

Honduras were increasingly over-run and Richarlison scored a tap-in to complete the rout with 70 minutes on the clock.

- Press Association

