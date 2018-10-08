Home»Sport

Gabriel Jesus ‘not happy’ with decision to hand Riyad Mahrez penalty

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 12:08 PM

Gabriel Jesus admits he was disappointed not to be allowed to take Manchester City’s late penalty in Sunday’s goalless draw at Liverpool.

Riyad Mahrez fired over from 12 yards five minutes from time as the Premier League champions spurned the chance to win at Anfield for only the second time in 37 years.

With regular penalty-taker Sergio Aguero off the field, Jesus showed his interest when referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot but manager Pep Guardiola sent out a message telling him to defer to Mahrez.

Jesus, right, had thought he should take the spot-kick (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Obviously I’m not happy,” said Jesus. “As Riyad, I’ve been practising (penalties). I would like to have taken it, I was confident, so I was not happy that they did not allow me.

“However, it was important that we didn’t lose.”

Guardiola said that he had been impressed by Mahrez’s penalty-taking in training but later admitted he had been unaware the £60million summer signing had missed four of his previous seven spot-kicks.

The City boss went on to say sorry to Jesus and the Brazilian accepted the apology.

The 21-year-old striker, who has scored just two goals this season, said: “Pep spoke with me. This is part of football, sometimes these things happen. I will support Riyad if the manager chooses him again.”

Mahrez put a brave face on his error, which saw him blast well over the bar.

The Algerian said: “It is part of football, you have to go forward and stay strong. Sometimes you score, sometimes you miss.

“But the most important thing is the performance was very good.”

Mahrez blazed his spot-kick over the bar (Martin Rickett/PA)

The result left City, Liverpool and Chelsea in a three-way tie for the Premier League lead on 20 points after eight games.

Despite the penalty miss, Guardiola declared himself happy with the point. After losing twice at Anfield last season, the City boss modified his tactics to nullify Liverpool’s threat.

Mahrez felt the approach served the team well.

The former Leicester forward said: “We were very strong defensively. It showed we can do both – have the ball and be very strong as well.

“It showed we are not just a team that wants to play and leaves big spaces, but we are a team who want to be strong defensively. It’s a good draw and we deserved to win.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballGabriel JesusRiyad MahrezPremier LeagueMan City

Related Articles

Vokes hails Wales squad strength as Bale fights for fitness

Neville: Women’s football in England could ‘explode’ with World Cup win

Andrew Robertson rubbishes talk of two-horse title race

Thierry Henry looks set for Villa job but Rodgers still under consideration

More in this Section

5 things we learned from a dramatic weekend in the Premier League

Riyad Mahrez misses penalty as Manchester City spurn chance to win at Liverpool

James Forrest scores four as Celtic hammer 10-man St Johnstone

Rangers bring Hearts back down to earth


Breaking Stories

6 surprising ways to relieve the agonising pain of toothache

When will your veg be ready? Follow our guide to harvesting

People are not happy about Melania Trump’s outfits on her African tour

Is apple cider vinegar good for you? A doctor weighs in

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »