Gabriel Jesus handed two-month international ban

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 01:27 PM

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been banned from international football for two months by CONMEBOL over his conduct in the Copa America final.

Jesus scored Brazil’s second goal in a 3-1 victory over Peru at the Maracana last month but was later sent off for a second bookable offence.

Having received his marching orders, the forward remonstrated with Chilean referee Roberto Tobar before punching a dugout, pushing pitchside VAR equipment and retreating to the tunnel in tears.

The suspension rules Jesus, who has also been fined 30,000 US dollars (£24,700), out of Brazil’s friendly clashes with Colombia and Peru in September.

The 22-year-old has a week to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi received a three-month ban and was fined 50,000 US dollars (£41,200) earlier this month for alleging his side had suffered “corruption” during the tournament, after he was sent off in the third-place play-off against Chile.

- Press Association

