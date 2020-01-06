Fulham face FA Cup holders Manchester City in fourth round

Holders Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Championship side’s reward for knocking out Aston Villa on Saturday is a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will face lower-division opposition in the form of either Bristol City or Shrewsbury.

Should League One Tranmere get past Watford, having come from 3-0 down to draw at the weekend, they will host either Manchester United or Wolves.

Rochdale, who also secured a replay against a top-flight side, will entertain Oxford if they can finish the job against Newcastle.

Chelsea head to Hull, Leicester travel to Brentford and Tottenham, should they win their replay against Middlesbrough, will be away at Southampton.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his West Brom side to the London Stadium.

Arsenal or Leeds will travel to Bournemouth while an all-Premier League showdown sees Norwich head to Burnley.

Sheffield will migrate to London for the weekend after United were drawn at Millwall while Wednesday landed QPR.

Northampton, the lowest-ranked side definitely through, host Wayne Rooney and Derby.

The ties will take place over the weekend of January 25/26.

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup:

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton v Derby

Brentford v Leicester

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

