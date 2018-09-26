Fulham brought on a 15-year-old in the League Cup and made everyone feel old

Plenty of fans attending Fulham’s game against Millwall in the League Cup were made to feel that little bit older when 15-year-old Harvey Elliott entered the field of play.

The Cottagers’ midfielder was born in April 2003, making him 15 years and 174 days old, breaking the Fulham record for youngest player by some distance.

To put that in context, you have to be 23 or under at the start of the season to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

That means Elliott will have until the 2026/27 season to try to win it.

Ryan Sessegnon, 18, no longer looks the youthful prospect he once did.

Indeed, Elliott was eventually brought on as a substitute to break the club record for youngest player, joining the contest with Fulham 3-1 up.

Quite the night for the teenager, who will have a story to tell his classmates.

