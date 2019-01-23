NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Frenkie de Jong signs five-year deal at Barcelona

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Barcelona have signed midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for £65.3million, the Spanish club have announced.

De Jong, 21, has agreed a five-year contract and will officially join the LaLiga champions in the summer.

“Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will be joining the Catalan club from July 1, 2019,” read a statement on Barca’s official website.

“The cost of the transfer operation is 75 million euros, plus a further 11 million in variables. The player will be signing a contract for the next five seasons, through to 2023/24.”

De Jong progressed through Willem II’s academy and was loaned back to the club after signing for Ajax in 2015.

He made his first-team debut for Ajax in a Europa League tie against Panathinaikos in November 2016 and has been a regular starter during the past two seasons.

De Jong has made five senior appearances for Holland following his debut in a friendly against Peru last summer.

He follows in the footsteps of some illustrious names to have joined Barca from Ajax, including Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman, Patrick Kluivert, Frank de Boer and current goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

- Press Association


Frank de BoerFrenkie De JongJohan CruyffPatrick KluivertSpanish La LigaBarcelona

