News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

French football fan sues Neymar after cup final incident

French football fan sues Neymar after cup final incident
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 07:15 PM

A football fan who was hit in the face by Neymar last season has filed a lawsuit against the Brazil star.

The Rennes fan’s lawyer, Philippe Ohayon, told L’Equipe newspaper that his client, whose identity has not been revealed, decided to take legal action after a meeting with members of Neymar’s entourage failed to ease tensions.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was given a three-game ban for lashing out at the fan following a defeat in the French Cup final in April.

After Rennes beat PSG 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Stade de France, Neymar reacted angrily to the man who was filming and verbally goading players as they walked up the stairs to collect their runners-up medals.

Neymar exchanged a few words with the supporter and then raised his hand to him.

It comes after a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation of Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of a lack of evidence against him.

A woman had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said his relations with the woman were consensual.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mayo tiredness equals Dublin scoresMayo tiredness equals Dublin scores

Man collecting bat droppings rescued after four days wedged in rocksMan collecting bat droppings rescued after four days wedged in rocks

Pensioner and her son found guilty of ‘brutal’ murder of man after footpath feudPensioner and her son found guilty of ‘brutal’ murder of man after footpath feud

Listen up..... these headphone are not just for gaming fansListen up..... these headphone are not just for gaming fans

Neymar

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Transfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closesTransfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closes

The best five deals of the transfer windowThe best five deals of the transfer window

Window shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer windowWindow shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer window


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »